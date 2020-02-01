ELKTON — The North Douglas girls basketball team moved closer toward the Skyline League North Division title on Saturday with a 39-33 win over Elkton at Grimsrud Gym.
The Warriors (18-2, 8-0 North) are No. 4 and Elks (15-5, 7-2) No. 10 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches poll.
Freshman Brooklyn Williams scored 13 points and Nicki Derrick had six for North Douglas. Margaret Byle had 11 points and Alexis Halstead added 10 points and seven rebounds for Elkton. The Elks lost starting point guard Kieryn Carnes in the first quarter due to a sprained ankle.
"It felt like a state tournament game. Good defense by both teams," Elkton coach Rob Parker said. "The big difference was we had multiple wide open layins we just missed."
North Douglas will host 2A Coquillle on Tuesday in a nonleague game. Elkton will travel to Riddle Friday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (39) — Brooklyn Williams 13, Derrick 6, Alcantar 5, Draeger 5, Olds 4, Harkins 4, Ward 2, MacDowell, Thompson, Holcomb. Totals 13-32 13-20 39.
ELKTON (33) — Margaret Byle 11, Halstead 10, McCall 4, Olson 4, Luzier 2, Humphries 2, Carnes, Peacock. Totals 12-41 9-17 33.
N. Douglas;11;4;10;14;—;39
Elkton;6;7;9;11;—;33
3-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — N.D. 15, Elk. 16. Fouled Out — Olds. Rebounds — N.D. 13 (Williams 4), Elk. 24 (McCall, Halstead 7).
