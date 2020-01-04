DRAIN — The North Douglas girls basketball team improved to 10-0 on the season Saturday night with a 78-25 nonleague win over Rogue River.
Freshman Brooklyn Williams led the Warriors with 18 points. Freshman Savannah Harkins (11) and Natalie Thompson (10) also finished in double figures.
North Douglas is ranked No. 5 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches' poll.
Dylan Nielsen scored seven points for the 2A Chieftains (6-2).
North Douglas will travel to Days Creek Tuesday for its Skyline League opener.
ROGUE RIVER (25) — Dylan Nielsen 7, Bless 2, Sizemore 4, Harris 1, Hansen 2, Barnwell 1, Space 2, Ayres 6, Pearson, Weilbacher, Earnest. Totals 8 9-25.
NORTH DOUGLAS (78) — Brooklyn Williams 18, A. Ward 2, MacDowell 6, Harkins 11, Alcantar 8, Derrick 9, Thompson 10, Draeger 4, Olds 4, Hulsey 4, L. Ward, Holcomb 2, Morgan. Totals 34 7-10 78.
R. River;6;10;2;7;—;25
N. Douglas;21;21;21;15;—;78
3-Point Goals — R.R. 0, N.D. 3 (Thompson 2, Harkins 1). Total Fouls — R.R. 9, N.D. 24.
JV Score — North Douglas 75, Rogue River 6.
