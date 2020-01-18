DRAIN — Senior guard Nicki Derrick scored 15 points and the North Douglas girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Skyline League play with a 54-39 victory over Elkton on Saturday night.
Sofia Alcantar chipped in 10 points and Natalie Thompson added 10 for the Warriors (15-1, 5-0 North). North Douglas went to the free-throw line 31 times, converting 18.
Sam McCall led the Elks (11-4, 4-1) with 11 points.
Elkton will host Cascade Christian Monday in a nonleague contest. North Douglas hosts Gervais in a nonleaguer Thursday.
ELKTON (39) — Sam McCall 11, Carnes 6, Ma. Byle 4, Luzier 6, Peacock 2, Brar, A. Byle, Williamson, Olson, Halstead 6, Humphries 4. Totals 16 4-8 39.
NORTH DOUGLAS (54) — Nicki Derrick 15, A. Ward, MacDowell 2, Harkins 3, Alcantar 10, Thompson 11, Draeger 2, Olds 9, Williams, Hulsey, L. Ward 1, Holcomb. Totals 17 18-31 54.
Elkton;7;14;10;8;—;39
N. Douglas;15;11;14;13;—;54
3-Point Goals — Elk. 3 (Luzer 2, Carnes 1), N.D. 1 (Harkins). Total Fouls — Elk. 23, N.D. 14. Fouled Out — Ma. Byle, Olson.
JV Score — North Douglas 52, Elkton 16.
