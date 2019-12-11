Oakland won the first half by three.
But the final 16 minutes belonged to North Douglas.
The Warriors' defensive pressure got to the Oakers, who were outscored by 21 in the second half and dropped a 56-38 decision to North Douglas on Wednesday night in a nonleague girls basketball game in Drain.
North Douglas improved to 4-0 on the season, while the Oakers fell to 1-3.
"We didn't make some easy shots and rebound very well, but we did put a ton of pressure on them and caused some turnovers," North Douglas first-year coach Jody Cyr said. "We apply so much pressure and wear teams out."
On the offensive end, the Warriors had seven players score at least five points, led by senior Rilie-Jo Olds with 13.
Nicki Derrick added 11 points, Natalie Thompson contributed eight and Natalie Draeger and freshman Savannah Harkins each chipped in seven in the victory.
"We got worn down by their pressure and committed way too many fouls," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "We got into panic mode and committed a lot of unforced turnovers. We struggled getting into an offensive set and that was the name of the game."
Taylor Yard finished with 12 points and freshman Tiana Oberman had nine for the Oakers.
"We played with a lot more energy in the first half," Witten said. "We got beat to loose balls in the second half."
The Warriors, ranked No. 6 in the Class 1A coaches' poll, are averaging 71.3 points a game.
North Douglas will meet Lowell at 6 p.m. Friday in the first round of the North Douglas Winter Invitational. Oakland hosts Glide at 6 p.m. Friday at the Nut House.
OAKLAND (38) — Taylor Yard 12, Vogel-Hunt 3, Baird 4, Witten 2, Parnell 1, Collins 2, Oberman 9, Bean 2, Brownson, Braack 3, Pfaff. Totals 16 4-9 38.
NORTH DOUGLAS (56) — Rilie-Jo Olds 13, Harkins 7, Alcantar 5, Derrick 11, Thompson 8, Draeger 7, Williams 5, Holcomb, Hulsey, Ward. Totals 20 15-31 56.
Oakland;11;14;7;6;—;38
N. Douglas;7;15;12;22;—;56
3-Point Goals — Oak. 2 (Vogel-Hunt, Oberman), N.D. 1 (Harkins). Total Fouls — Oak. 22, N.D. 16.
JV Score — North Douglas def. Oakland.
