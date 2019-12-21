TURNER — Senior guard Nicki Derrick had a game-high 16 points and North Douglas turned a strong second-half start into a 56-25 nonleague girls basketball victory at Crosshill Christian Saturday night.
Savannah Harkins added 10 points and Brooklyn Williams had eight for the sixth-ranked Warriors, who outscored their hosts 18-3 in the third quarter while running their season record to 8-0.
The Warriors visit Reedsport Monday, Dec. 30, and return home against Rogue River on Jan. 4.
NORTH DOUGLAS (56) — Nicki Derrick 16, Harkins 10, Williams 8, Alcantar 5, Thompson 5, Olds 6, L. Ward 2, Holcomb 2, Draeger, Hulsey, A. Ward, MacDowell, Morgan. Totals 22 9-22 56.
CROSSHILL CHRISTIAN (25) — Kalika Gross 10, Bell 3, Kronberger 3, Sheffield 8, Bueller 1, Campbell, Carter, VanDeKoppel, Hemelstrand. Totals 8 9-22 25.
N. Douglas;12;14;18;12;—;56
C. Christian;9;6;3;7;—;25
3-Point Goals — N.D. 3 (Harkins 2, Thompson 1), C.C. 0. Total Fouls — N.D. 25, C.C. 16. Fouled Out — Morgan.
