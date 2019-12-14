DRAIN — The North Douglas girls basketball team won its sixth game without a loss on Saturday, whipping Reedsport 79-23 in the North Douglas Winter Invitational.
Nicki Derrick led the Warriors with 19 points. Freshmen Brooklyn Williams and Savannah Harkins added 13 and nine points, respectively.
North Douglas led 41-12 at halftime. Jenna Corcoran and Aubree Rohde each scored five points for the Brave (0-7).
The Warriors will play at Lowell Friday.
REEDSPORT (23) — Jenna Corcoran 5, Aubree Rohde 5, McCart 4, Seeley 4, Glover 4, Stanley 1, Smith, Manicke, Schuttpelz, Bond. Totals 8 6-14 23.
NORTH DOUGLAS (79) — Nicki Derrick 19, Williams 13, Harkins 9, MacDowell 8, Alcantar 7, Olds 6, Hulsey 4, Holcomb 3, Thompson 2, Draeger 4, L. Ward 2, A. Ward 2. Totals 30 17-27 79.
Reedsport;4;8;0;11;—;23
N. Douglas;23;18;26;12;—;79
3-Point Goals — Reed. 1 (McCart), N.D. 2 (Harkins, Williams). Total Fouls — Reed. 19, N.D. 19. Fouled Out — MacDowell.
