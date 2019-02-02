GLIDE — North Douglas didn't allow Glide to score in the first half of Saturday's nonconference girls basketball game.
The Warriors had an 18-0 lead at halftime, which they extended into a 41-14 win.
Abby Whipple led North Douglas (18-4, 9-1 Skyline North) with 10 points and nine rebounds. Sofia Alcantar, Nicki Derrick and Natalie Thompson added eight points apiece for the 1A Warriors.
Glide (9-11, 4-6 SCL) was led by Emily Michel with six points. Ruby Livingston had seven rebounds for the 2A Wildcats.
Glide will host Bonanza in a Southern Cascade League game Tuesday. North Douglas returns to Skyline League play with a rivalry game at Yoncalla on Friday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (41) — Abby Whipple 4-13 1-2 10, Alcantar 4-5 0-3 8, Derrick 4-6 0-0 8, Thompson 4-11 0-0 8, Black 3-9 1-4 7, MacDowell 0-1 0-0 0, Holcomb 0-0 0-0 0, Dill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 2-9 41.
GLIDE (14) — Emily Michel 2-8 2-2 6, Belloir 1-5 1-2 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Ranger 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-3 1-4 1, Swain 0-1 0-0 0, Markillie 0-1 0-0 0, Stepps 0-0 0-0 0, Wynn 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-11 0-2 0, Rams 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 5-37 4-10 14.
N. Douglas;10;8;11;12;—;41
Glide;0;0;8;6;—;14
3-Point Goals — N.D. 1-6 (Whipple 1-4), Gli. 0-5. Rebounds — N.D. 37 (Whipple 9), Gli. 25 (Livingston 7). Assists — N.D. 9 (Alcantar 4), Gli. 2 (Belloir, Swain). Steals — N.D. 14 (Derrick, Black 4), Gli. 6 (Belloir, Livingston 2). Turnovers — N.D. 14, Gli. 20. Total Fouls — N.D. 10, Gli. 16. Fouled Out — Livingston, Rams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.