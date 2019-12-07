ELKTON — Rilie-Jo Olds had eight of her 10 points in the first quarter and Bailey Holcomb scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter as the North Douglas girls both started and finished strong in a 71-16 win over Hosanna Christian at the Elkton Tip-Off Classic Saturday.
The Warriors (3-0) raced to an 18-4 lead after one quarter, and closed the game with a 25-1 run in the fourth.
Freshman Brooklyn Williams led all scorers with 19 points for North Douglas, while Savannah Harkins chipped in 10.
North Douglas will host Oakland Wednesday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (71) — Brooklyn Williams 19, Harkins 13, Olds 10, Thompson 8, MacDowell 7, Holcomb 6, Derrick 4, Alcantar 2, Draeger 2. Totals 31 8-9 71.
HOSANNA CHRISTIAN (16) — Eliana Sanchas 6, Moore 4, Jackson 3, Johnston 3, Cooper, Fournier. Totals 4 7-13 16.
N. Douglas;18;16;12;25;—;71
Hosanna;4;6;5;1;—;16
3-Point Goals — N.D. 1 (Harkins), H.C. 1 (Johnston). Total Fouls — N.D. 16, H.C. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.