SUTHERLIN — It wasn't North Douglas' best game, but the Warriors were good enough against Days Creek on Friday night.
The Warriors punched their ticket to the Class 1A playoffs with a hard-fought 44-39 victory in the Skyline League Girls Basketball Tournament at Sutherlin High School.
North Douglas (22-3), the North Division regular season champion, will play Elkton in the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Wolves (12-11) face Pacific/Powers, with the league's No. 3 seed on the line.
Sofia Alcantar and Nicki Derrick each scored nine points for the Warriors, who scored eight of their 15 points in the fourth quarter at the free-throw line. Samantha MacDowell and Natalie Thompson each chipped in seven points.
Joleen Crume had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals for Days Creek, which committed 32 turnovers. Moriah Michaels contributed nine points and five rebounds before fouling out, while Megan Kruzic added five points and eight boards.
"It's better to win ugly than losing," N.D. coach Jody Cyr said. "I thought we played good defense, but struggled at the offensive end."
DAYS CREEK (39) — Joleen Crume 14, Michaels 9, Newton 2, Kruzic 5, Ketchem 1, Slater 6, Stufflebeam 2. Totals 12 13-25 39.
NORTH DOUGLAS (44) — Sofia Alcantar 9, Nicki Derrick 9, MacDowell 7, Harkins, Thompson 7, Draeger 5, Olds 6, Williams 1, Holcomb. Totals 14 14-22 44.
Days Creek;6;9;14;10;—;39
N. Douglas;7;6;16;15;—;44
3-Point Goals — D.C. 2 (Michaels, Kruzic), N.D. 2 (MacDowell, Thompson). Total Fouls — D.C. 17, N.D. 22. Fouled Out — Slater, Michaels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.