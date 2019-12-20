LOWELL — The North Douglas girls basketball team remained undefeated on the season with a 41-31 nonleague win over Lowell on Friday.
Nicki Derrick and freshman Savannah Harkins each scored eight points for the Warriors (7-0), who are No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches' poll. Rilie-Jo Olds chipped in seven points.
Kylee Johnson, Katie Chapman and Lydia Plahn each scored seven points for the Red Devils (2-4).
"I thought we played excellent defense," N.D. coach Jody Cyr said. "We got the shots we wanted, but missed a lot of easy ones."
North Douglas travels to Turner to play Crosshill Christian at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (41) — Nicki Derrick 8, Savannah Harkins 8, Olds 7, Draeger 4, Thompson 3, Alcantar 3, MacDowell 6, Holcomb 2, Williams, Hulsey, L. Ward, Morgan, A. Ward. Totals 15 8-18 41.
LOWELL (31) — Kylee Johnson 7, Katie Chapman 7, Lydia Plahn 7, A. Chapman 6, Thurman 2, Lu. Plahn 2. Totals 10 9-18 31.
N. Douglas;7;8;17;9;—;41
Lowell;9;4;11;7;—;31
3-Point Goals — N.D. 3 (Harkins 2, Thompson 1), Lowell 2 (Johnson, Ly. Plahn). Total Fouls — N.D. 20, Lowell 16.
