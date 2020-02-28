After giving up 11 points to Powder Valley in the first quarter, North Douglas clamped down on defense.
The sixth-seeded Warriors allowed only 12 points over the final three quarters and eliminated the No. 11 Badgers from the second round of the Class 1A girls basketball playoffs with a 34-23 win on Friday night in Drain.
North Douglas (24-3) advanced to the state tournament in Baker City and will meet No. 3 Perrydale (24-4) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals. The Pirates defeated No. 14 Prairie City 40-18 Friday.
Nicki Derrick led the Warriors with 11 points. Sofia Alcantar had seven of her nine points in the third quarter and Natalie Thompson added six points.
Keanna Bingham and Autumn Davis each scored six points for Powder Valley (15-11).
“We believe in defense ... it’s what this team has bought into all year and it paid off tonight,” N.D. coach Jody Cyr said. “We gave up eight points over the top on our press (in the first quarter), then we corrected that in the second quarter. Sofia Alcantar played a tenacious defensive game, she turned the tide with her effort.”
The Warriors are eager for their rematch with Perrydale, which beat North Douglas 44-40 in Drain on Jan. 10.
“(Going to the state tournament) was the goal from day one,” Cyr said.
“Just because we’ve reached that goal doesn’t mean we’re done.”
POWDER VALLEY (23) — Keanna Bingham 6, Autumn Davis 6, Williams, D. Bingham 2, Leggett, Krieger 5, Blair 4. Totals 9 3-9 23.
NORTH DOUGLAS (34) — Nicki Derrick 11, MacDowell, Alcantar 9, Thompson 6, Draeger 2, Olds 4, Williams 2. Totals 15 4-15 34.
P. Valley 11 2 4 6 — 23
N. Douglas 6 5 13 10 — 34
3-Point Goals — P.V. 2 (Davis), N.D. 0. Total Fouls — P.V. 15, N.D. 12.
