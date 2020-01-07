DAYS CREEK — The unbeaten North Douglas girls basketball team opened Skyline League play on Tuesday night with an impressive road win, defeating Days Creek 45-27.
Senior guard Nicki Derrick had 19 points for the Warriors (11-0, 1-0 Skyline North), who shut out the Wolves in the first quarter. Freshman Savannah Harkins scored seven points for North Douglas, which is ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches' poll.
Moriah Michaels scored 16 points and made seven steals for Days Creek (5-6, 1-1 North), which committed 33 turnovers. Joleen Crume grabbed six rebounds.
"I felt we played them well defensively, but you have to put points on the board, too," Days Creek coach Matt Crume said. "We didn't rebound as well. North Douglas has a bunch of good athletes."
Days Creek will host Yoncalla Friday, while North Douglas is at home against Perrydale.
NORTH DOUGLAS (45) — Nicki Derrick 19, Harkins 7, Alcantar 4, Olds 4, Draeger 3, MacDowell 2, Thompson 2, Williams 2, Morgan 2, Holcomb. Totals 17 11-16 45.
DAYS CREEK (27) — Moriah Michaels 16, Kruzic 3, Ketchum 2, Stufflebeam 2, Crume 2, Badgley 2, Slater, Newton. Totals 10 6-15 27.
N. Douglas;8;13;13;11;—;45
Days Creek;0;9;8;10;—;27
3-Point Goals — N.D. 0, D.C. 1 (Kruzic). Total Fouls — N.D. 17, D.C. 16.
JV Score — North Douglas 48, Days Creek 15.
