GRANTS PASS — The North Douglas girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season Friday, handing New Hope Christian a 62-22 loss on Saturday in a Skyline League game.
Nicki Derrick scored 12 points for the visiting Warriors (12-2, 2-0 North), who outscored the hosts 27-0 in the third quarter. Natalie Draeger and freshman Brooklyn Williams each added eight points.
Lauren Huttema had 11 points for NHC (6-3, 2-1 South).
North Douglas will host Camas Valley Thursday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (62) — Nicki Derrick 12, MacDowell 2, Harkins 7, Alcantar 4, Thompson 3, Draeger 8, Olds 3, Williams 8, Hulsey 6, L. Ward 2, Holcomb 5, Morgan 2, A. Ward. Totals 26 9-15 62.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (22) — Lauren Huttema 11, Barnett 2, McClintock 8, Yunker 1, Chamberlain, Schafer, A. Li, Boonyokbunbit, Z. Li. Totals 7 7-17 22.
N. Douglas;9;12;27;14;—;62
NHC;8;8;0;6;—;22
3-Point Goals — N.D. 1 (Harkins), NHC 1 (Huttema). Total Fouls — N.D. 19, NHC 18. Fouled Out — Huttema.
