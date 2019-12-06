ELKTON — The North Douglas girls basketball team took a 25-point lead by halftime and posted a 59-28 win over Triangle Lake on Friday in the first round of the Elkton Tip-Off Tournament at Grimsrud Gym.
Senior Rilie-Jo Olds led the Warriors (2-0) with 12 points. Natalie Thompson had nine points and freshman Brooklyn Williams and Sofia Alcantar each added eight.
Freshman Keile Riggs scored 10 points for the Lakers (1-1).
North Douglas meets Hosanna Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (59) — Rilie-Jo Olds 12, Thompson 9, Williams 8, Alcantar 8, Draeger 7, MacDowell 6, Derrick 5, Harkins 4, Holcomb. Totals 27 5-9 59.
TRIANGLE LAKE (28) — Keile Riggs 10, Dumford 8, Stanley 5, Mather 3, Eastburn 2, Crabtree, Sjostrom. Totals 10 8-19 28.
N. Douglas;19;18;14;8;—;59
T. Lake;8;4;3;13;—;28
3-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — N.D. 16, T.L. 9.
