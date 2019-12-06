ELKTON — The North Douglas girls basketball team took a 25-point lead by halftime and posted a 59-28 win over Triangle Lake on Friday in the first round of the Elkton Tip-Off Tournament at Grimsrud Gym.

Senior Rilie-Jo Olds led the Warriors (2-0) with 12 points. Natalie Thompson had nine points and freshman Brooklyn Williams and Sofia Alcantar each added eight.

Freshman Keile Riggs scored 10 points for the Lakers (1-1).

North Douglas meets Hosanna Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday.

NORTH DOUGLAS (59) — Rilie-Jo Olds 12, Thompson 9, Williams 8, Alcantar 8, Draeger 7, MacDowell 6, Derrick 5, Harkins 4, Holcomb. Totals 27 5-9 59.

TRIANGLE LAKE (28) — Keile Riggs 10, Dumford 8, Stanley 5, Mather 3, Eastburn 2, Crabtree, Sjostrom. Totals 10 8-19 28.

N. Douglas;19;18;14;8;—;59

T. Lake;8;4;3;13;—;28

3-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — N.D. 16, T.L. 9.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.