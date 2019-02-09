DRAIN — North Douglas used a strong finish to defeat Elkton, 36-24, in a Skyline League North girls basketball game on Saturday.
Seniors Abby Whipple and Riley Black had strong outings on senior night for the Warriors (20-4, 11-1 North). Whipple had 15 points and six rebounds, while Black added seven points.
N.D. junior Rilie-Jo Olds also contributed seven points in the win. Sofia Alcantar made five assists and four steals.
Elkton (13-10, 8-4) was led in scoring by Alexis Halstead with six points.
North Douglas led 16-12 at halftime, but the Warriors outscored the Elks 20-12 in the second half to come away with the 12-point victory.
ELKTON (24) — Alexis Halstead 3-8 0-0 6, Luzier 2-6 0-0 4, Carnes 1-7 1-2 4, McCall 2-2 0-0 4, Humphries 2-3 0-0 4, Byle 1-4 0-4 2, Olson 0-2 0-1 0, Garza 0-0 0-0 0, Peacock 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 11-32 1-8 24.
NORTH DOUGLAS (36) — Abby Whipple 5-14 5-10 15, Black 2-7 3-4 7, Olds 3-5 1-2 7, Thompson 1-4 1-2 3, Alcantar 0-10 2-5 2, MacDowell 1-1 0-0 2, Derrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-42 12-23 36.
Elkton;6;6;2;10;—;24
N. Douglas;7;9;6;14;—;36
3-Point Goals — Elk. 1-7 (Carnes 1-2), N.D. 0-6. Rebounds — Elk. 33 (Halstead, Carnes 5), N.D. 28 (Whipple 6). Assists — Elk. 5 (Carnes, Byle 2), N.D. 7 (Alcantar 5). Steals — Elk. 3 (Luzier, Carnes, Peacock), N.D. 15 (Alcantar 4). Turnovers — Elk. 22, N.D. 10. Total Fouls — Elk. 19, N.D. 14. Fouled Out — Luzier.
