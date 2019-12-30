BEND — Reice Newell scored 12 of her 32 points in the second quarter, leading the North Eugene girls basketball team to a 59-44 win over Roseburg on Sunday in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest at Mountain View High School.
Laila Barraza added eight points for the Class 5A Highlanders (2-6).
Junior guard Jazmyn Murphy scored 16 points for the Indians (1-9), converting 12 of 14 free throws. Senior Emma Vredenburg had 10 points (two 3-pointers) and junior Kalina Anderson added eight points and 14 rebounds.
"I was pleased with the effort," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "We just didn't have an answer for Newell."
The Tribe will host David Douglas at 2:30 p.m. Friday in a nonleague contest.
NORTH EUGENE (59) — Reice Newell 32, Barraza 8, Becraft 7, Chapman 5, Collie 3, Santolaja 2, Devine 2, Ziemer, Hobbs, Manley. Totals 22 14-27 59.
ROSEBURG (44) — Jazmyn Murphy 16, Anderson 8, Russell 3, Carpenter 2, Vredenburg 10, White 2, Miller 2, Allen 1. Totals 14 13-20 44.
N. Eugene;14;18;12;15;—;59
Roseburg;6;18;7;13;—;44
3-Point Goals — N.E. 1 (Chapman), Rose. 3 (Vredenburg 2, Russell 1). Total Fouls — N.E. 17, Rose. 26. Fouled Out — Anderson, Allen, Russell.
