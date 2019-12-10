Dane Tornell's face clearly revealed a disappointed Roseburg High School girls basketball coach.
The Indians were outplayed by North Eugene, dropping a 40-33 decision on Tuesday night in a nonconference game at Robertson Memorial Gym.
The Class 5A Highlanders (1-2), who didn't have enough bodies available for a junior varsity game with Roseburg, notched their first win of the season. The Tribe (1-3) was unable to beat North for the seventh straight season.
Taylor Manley broke a 14-14 tie with a 3-point field goal late in the second quarter and North Eugene never relinquished the lead.
"The desire to win ... it wasn't there tonight," Tornell said. "I'm not sure why. It was just one of those performances where you just walk away and erase it from your head. You wake up in the morning and bust your butt the next day and get after it.
"Our girls are hurting. This stung a little bit, so it might be exactly what we needed. We shouldn't have lost to that team, there's just no way."
The Indians looked in position to regain the lead, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Jazmyn Murphy and Kalina Anderson at the end of the third period to close within 26-25. But that's as close as Roseburg would get.
Natalie Hobbs led the Highlanders with 13 points, 11 coming in the first half. Lauren Becraft added 12 points, nine coming after intermission.
"I think our hearts weren't in it," Roseburg senior post Katie Knudson said. "As soon as we got down a few points, we dropped our heads and didn't play as hard as we could've. It's definitely not the team we are."
Junior guard Jazmyn Murphy was the lone Roseburg player to score in double figures, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with 14 points. She had four rebounds. Senior guard Emma Vredenburg had eight points and four rebounds and Knudson grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
"We weren't playing our game," Murphy said. "It had a lot to do with being more patient and composed with the passes, and also when we're under pressure, keeping under control and making sure we're looking for the right passes at the right time and shooting the right shots.
"I felt like we should've won this game. Once they got ahead, we gave up more and lost our fight to win."
It certainly ranks as a wakeup call for the Indians.
"At times we had really strong defense, but were a little lazy," Knudson admitted. "We need to play hard throughout the whole game, all four quarters. Even if we're down, we have to come out stronger in the second half."
Roseburg will resume nonconference play on the road Friday, facing Corvallis (2-0). The Spartans are No. 9 in the OSAAtoday 5A poll.
NORTH EUGENE (40) — Natalie Hobbs 13, Collie 8, Santolaja 4, Ziemer, Manley 3, Becraft 12. Totals 15 6-11 40.
ROSEBURG (33) — Jazmyn Murphy 14, Anderson 5, Allen, Carpenter, Vredenburg 8, White 2, Knudson 4, Russell, Miller. Totals 13 1-6 33.
N. Eugene;9;13;4;14;—;40
Roseburg;9;8;8;8;—;33
3-Point Goals — N.E. 4 (Hobbs 2, Collie 1, Manley 1), Rose. 6 (Murphy 4, Anderson 1, Vredenburg 1). Total Fouls — N.E. 8, Rose. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.