Opportunity was knocking for the Roseburg girls basketball team on Friday night.
It was certainly a winnable game. But the Indians were unable to step through the door against North Medford and get their first Southwest Conference win of the season, falling 52-38 at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Roseburg (2-17, 0-5 SWC) dropped its 16th consecutive conference contest dating back to the 2017-18 season. North Medford (6-13, 2-3) has defeated the Tribe nine straight times.
The Indians were in position at halftime to pull off the upset, trailing 20-19. The Black Tornado used a 20-8 run in the third quarter to take control, hitting four of its five 3-point field goals. Savannah Weaver had eight points, including a pair of treys, and Jane Ersepke hit two 3-pointers during the spurt.
A basket inside by Emma Vredenburg and a traditional three-point play by Katie Knudson got Roseburg within 40-34 with 7:18 left in the fourth quarter, but it couldn’t get any closer as North Medford outscored the Tribe 12-4 the rest of the way.
Ersepke, a senior guard, led the Tornado with 18 points, 12 coming in the second half. Weaver scored 10.
Roseburg didn’t take care of the ball like it needed to and allowed North Medford several second chances, getting outrebounded 32-16 in the contest. Abby Christiansen grabbed nine rebounds for the Tornado.
“We were really ready (to win),” said Vredenburg, who led the Indians with 12 points “At halftime we talked about how we just needed to do the same thing, we did really good in the first half. But we had the same type of third quarter curse that we’ve had in the past and let that get to us a little bit.”
Jazmyn Murphy scored all 10 of her points for Roseburg in the first half, seven coming in the second quarter.
Knudson had seven of her nine points in the second half.
“I think we came out tired (in the third quarter) with our heads down,” Knudson said. “We figured it out and fought near the end. The looks were there, but the shots didn’t fall for us.
“(North Medford) was bigger than us, but that’s not an excuse. We should’ve crashed the boards a lot harder.”
Roseburg coach Dane Tornell felt the loss came down to the fundamentals of the game.
“Turnovers and not running the offense,” Tornell said. “Taking care of the basketball and not executing what we’ve been working hard on for eight days straight. We weren’t rebounding and coming to passes. Those are things a varsity team needs to be able to execute ... you have to make that decision in your head that you want to do that.
“Props to North Medford, they had great shooting in the third quarter. (The four 3-pointers) were a devastating 12 points. It was a mistake on my part going to a zone (defense).”
Roseburg will travel to Eugene Friday to face Sheldon (16-4, 4-1). The Irish, who are No. 4 in this week’s OSAAtoday Class 6A coaches poll, lost 72-58 at No. 2 South Medford on Friday.
NORTH MEDFORD (52) — Jane Ersepke 18, Richardson, Stewart, Wells 5, McNamee, Weaver 10, Seney 2, Christiansen 6, Chavez, Drysdale 7, Ross 4. Totals 20 7-14 52.
ROSEBURG (38) — Emma Vredenburg 12, Anderson 4, Murphy 10, White, Russell 3, Allen, Knudson 9. Totals 16 3-4 38.
N. Medford 16 4 20 12 — 52
Roseburg 10 9 10 9 — 38
3-Point Goals — N.M. 5 (Ersepke 3, Weaver 2), Rose. 3 (Vredenburg, Russell, Murphy). Total Fouls — N.M. 11, Rose. 14.
JV Score — Roseburg 49, North Medford 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.