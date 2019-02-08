OAKLAND — The second-ranked Oakland girls basketball team flew past Lowell with a 54-15 win on Friday night at the Nut House.
The Oakers (23-2, 13-1 CVC) were led by Hadley Brooksby, who put up 30 points on senior night. Fellow senior Grace Witten scored 14 for Oakland.
Lucy Plahn led Lowell (10-14, 3-11) with eight points.
Oakland will face No. 3-ranked Monroe in a seeding game on Feb. 16 to determine seeding for the state tournament.
LOWELL (15) — Lucy Plahn 8, K. Chapman 4, Johnson 2, Martini 1, VonDoloski, A. Chapman, Woodhurst, Howard, Letts, Brooks. Totals 7-40 1-4 15.
OAKLAND (54) — Hadley Brooksby 30, G. Witten 14, Yard 6, F. Witten 2, Jones 2, Parnell, Simonson, Baird, Cagle, Collins, Bean, Braack. Totals 23-55 6-7 50.
Lowell;4;5;4;2;—;15
Oakland;22;8;14;10;—;54
3-Point Goals — Low. 0, Oak. 2 (Brooksby, G. Witten). Total Fouls — Low. 3, Oak. 9
