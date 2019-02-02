STAYTON — Oakland came out strong for the first three quarters to get a 58-25 Central Valley Conference girls basketball win over Regis on Saturday.
Hadley Brooksby led the Oakers (21-2, 11-1 CVC) in scoring with 16 points, Taylor Yard added 11 points.
Cassidy Jones contributed 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five steals for Oakland.
Regis (10-13, 4-8) was led by Belen Martinez and Lily Persons, who had five points apiece.
Oakland will travel to Jefferson on Tuesday.
OAKLAND (58) — Hadley Brooksby 16, Yard 11, Jones 10, G. Witten 9, Cagle 3, Collins 3, Bean 2, Simonson 2, F. Witten 2, Baird, Braack. Totals 23 9-15 58.
REGIS (25) — Belen Martinez 5, Lily Persons 5, A. Ditter 4, Wiltsey 3, Silbernagel 3, Voltin 3, VanVeen 2, Cross, S. Ditter, DeLosReyes. Totals 9 5-7 25.
Oakland;17;17;18;6;—;58
Regis;6;1;8;10;—;25
3-Point Goals – Oak 3 (G. Witten 2, Collins 1), Reg 2 (Bolton, Wiltsey). Total Fouls — Oak. 10, Reg. 12. Fouled Out — VanVeen.
