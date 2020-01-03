OAKLAND — The Oakland girls basketball team got balanced scoring and shut down Riddle defensively, finishing with a 58-12 nonleague win on Friday night at the Nut House.
Fontelle Witten, Kelsie Collins and freshman Tiana Oberman each scored nine points for the Oakers (5-5), who shut out the Irish in the opening quarter and led 31-8 at halftime. It was a career-high for Collins, a senior.
Megan Baird and Kylie Pfaff each added seven points in the win. Taylor Yard grabbed eight rebounds and Gabriella Parnell made six steals.
Katarina Schartner scored six points for Riddle (2-7).
"I liked our balance and team play," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "We got contributions from everyone. We played three quarters of man defense, and gave a pretty solid effort."
The Oakers will host Reedsport at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Irish will travel to Pacific/Powers Saturday for their Skyline League opener.
RIDDLE (12) — Katarina Schartner 6, Langdon 4, Miles 1, Davenport 1, Linton, Renfro, McCartt, Light, Gaedecke. Totals 5-25 2-6 12.
OAKLAND (58) — Fontelle Witten 9, Kelsie Collins 9, Tiana Oberman 9, Pfaff 7, Baird 7, Vogel-Hunt 5, Parnell 4, Yard 4, Brownson 2, Braack 2, Bean. Totals 23-61 7-17 58.
Riddle;0;8;2;2;—;12
Oakland;18;13;9;18;—;58
3-Point Goals — Rid. 0, Oak. 5 (Collins 3, Vogel-Hunt 1, Oberman 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 13, Oak. 13.
