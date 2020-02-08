OAKLAND — The Oakland girls basketball team picked up an important Central Valley Conference win on Saturday, handing Regis a 33-24 loss at the Nut House.
Freshman Tiana Oberman came off the bench and scored six of her team-high nine points in the second half for the Oakers (12-11, 6-6 CVC). Sophomore Fontelle Witten had six points, six rebounds and four steals, Taylor Yard chipped in six points and six rebounds and Megan Baird added six points.
Ava Silbernagel led Regis (17-6, 9-3) with 10 points. Oakland led 21-20 after three quarters, but outscored the Rams 12-4 over the final eight minutes.
"It was one of those grind it out wins," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "Our bench was really solid today."
The Oakers will host Jefferson Tuesday on senior night. Oakland and Jefferson are tied for fourth in the CVC.
REGIS (24) — Ava Silbernagel 10, Ditter 4, Wiltsey 4, Persons 2, VanVeen 2, Martinez 2, Pires, Cross. Totals 10-38 3-9 24.
OAKLAND (33) — Tiana Oberman 9, Yard 6, Baird 6, Witten 6, Parnell 2, Brownson 2, Pfaff 2, Vogel-Hunt, Collins, Bean, Braack. Totals 14-50 4-6 33.
Regis;4;7;9;4;—;24
Oakland;5;9;7;12;—;33
3-Point Goals — Regis 1 (Wiltsey), Oak. 1 (Witten). Total Fouls — Regis 12, Oak. 13.
JV Score — Oakland 28, Regis 20.
