OAKLAND — The Oakland girls basketball team locked up No. 8 Central Linn in the second half, but it was too little, too late as the visiting Cobras made a big early lead hold up, beating the Oakers 28-22 in the Central Valley Conference opener for both teams Tuesday night at the Nut House.
Central Linn (9-1, 1-0 CVC) sprinted to a 16-2 first quarter lead and was able to overcome Oakland holding the Cobras to just six points in the second half.
"We had kind of a deer-in-the-headlights look for the first little bit," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "We played a little rattled, but in the second half the girls kept clawing away and clawing away. We just ran out of time."
Gabriella Parnell had six points and five steals for the Oakers (6-6, 0-1), while Taylor Yard also had six points and Fontelle Witten had five rebounds.
Oakland will host East Linn Christian Friday night.
CENTRAL LINN (28) — Ryleigh Nofziger 9, Neal 6, Robb 4, M. Rowland 4, G. Rowland 2, Beauchamp 2, Neuschwander 1, Ramirez. Totals 13 2-18 28.
OAKLAND (22) — Taylor Yard 6, Gabby Parnell 6, Witten 3, Baird 3, Bean 2, Braack 2, Vogel-Hunt, Collins, Oberman, Brownson, Pfaff. Totals 9 3-8 22.
Central Linn;16;6;4;2;—;28
Oakland;2;4;7;9
3-Point Goals — C.L. 0, Oak. 1 (Witten). Total Fouls — C.L. 6, Oak. 14.
JV Score — Central Linn 18, Oakland 17.
