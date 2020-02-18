JEFFERSON — The Oakland girls basketball team kept its season alive on Tuesday night.
The Oakers pulled out a 34-33 win over Jefferson in a Central Valley Conference playoff game, avenging a pair of losses to the Lions during the regular season.
Gabriella Parnell scored eight points for Oakland (14-12), which has assured itself of a winning season. Megan Baird contributed six points and five steals, Andrea Bean chipped in six points, seven rebounds and three steals and Taylor Yard added six points.
The Oakers could've made it easier on themselves with a better performance at the free-throw line. Oakland shot 33 percent (7-for-21) from the charity stripe, missing eight of nine attempts in the fourth quarter.
Nashea Wilson led the Lions (15-10) with 18 points before fouling out, converting all 10 of her foul shots. Jefferson had an opportunity to win the contest in the closing seconds, but Cassie Cheever missed a shot inside.
Oakland led 20-8 at halftime. "We played such solid defensive first half," Oakers coach Don Witten said. "Jefferson only had one field goal. We let them back in the game in the second half, but we feel pretty darn good about the win."
The Oakers will travel to Stayton Wednesday to face Regis (18-7), which finished third in the CVC. Oakland split two games with the Rams in conference.
OAKLAND (34) — Gabriella Parnell 8, Yard 6, Baird 6, Bean 6, Witten 4, Oberman 4, Vogel-Hunt, Collins, Brownson, Braack, Pfaff. Totals 13-47 7-21 34.
JEFFERSON (33) — Nashea Wilson 18, Cheever 6, Wusshig 4, K. Bruce 3, Garland 2, Case, N. Bruce, Courtney. Totals 8-30 17-25 33.
Oakland;8;12;9;5;—;34
Jefferson;2;6;12;13;—;33
3-Point Goals — Oak. 1 (Parnell), Jeff. 0. Total Fouls — Oak. 23, Jeff. 22. Fouled Out — Bean, Wilson.
