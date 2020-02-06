MONROE — The Oakland girls basketball team remained in a fourth-place tie with Jefferson in the Central Valley Conference after dropping a 51-32 contest to co-first-place Monroe Thursday night.
The top five teams in the conference qualify for conference postseason tournament, with the No. 5 team visiting the CVC runner-up.
"We're going to need a win or two to advance, but it would be nice to get into that (fourth place) spot," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "Hopefully we can get one Saturday (at home against third-place Regis)."
Sophomore Fontelle Witten had a team-high 11 points for the Oakers, who were outscored 19-7 in the first quarter and 18-9 in the fourth period. Taylor Yard added six points for Oakland.
"We played them pretty evenly after coming out cold, but they just wore us down," coach Witten said.
Three Dragons scored in double figures, led by Ashley Sutton and Tyler Warden with 14 apiece.
Oakland (11-11, 5-6 CVC) hosts Regis Saturday and Jefferson Tuesday. The Oakers close out the regular season at Lowell on Feb. 14.
OAKLAND (32) — Fontelle Witten 11, Yard 6, Baird 4, Parnell 4, Collins 4, Oberman 3, Vogel-Hunt, Bean, Brownson, Braack, Pfaff. Totals 13 3-5 32.
MONROE (51) — Ashley Sutton 14, Tyler Warden 14, Lopez 11, Young 4, May 4, Snyder 2, Horning 2, Gamache, Hatfield, Thompson, C. Samples, H. Samples, Hull. Totals 21 7-11 51.
Oakland;7;9;7;9;—;32
Monroe;19;8;6;18;—;51
3-Point Goals — Oak. 3 (Witten 2, Oberman 1), Mon. 2 (Warden). Total Fouls — Oak. 12, Mon. 7.
JV Score — Monroe 26, Oakland 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.