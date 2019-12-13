OAKLAND — After a slow first half, the Oakland girls basketball team outscored Glide 34-10 in the second half to pick up a 47-24 nonleague win on Friday night at the Nut House.
Taylor Yard posted a double-double for the Oakers (2-3) with 13 points and 13 rebounds and added seven steals and two assists. Gabriella Parnell had eight points and seven steals, Megan Baird chipped in eight points, four steals and three assists and Andrea Bean had eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Sophomore Kylie Anderson scored 11 points and Ruby Livingston had six for the Wildcats (1-3).
"We turned the ball over too many times," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "Our defensive pressure got us some turnovers in the third quarter."
Glide will host Myrtle Point Monday. Oakland hosts Coquille Tuesday.
GLIDE (24) — Kylie Anderson 11, Livingston 6, Ranger 3, Michel 3, Jones 1, Stiles, Burford, Pardo Rams, Towne, Markilie. Totals 7 10-14 24.
OAKLAND (47) — Taylor Yard 13, Parnell 8, Baird 8, Oberman 6, Witten 4, Braack 3, Vogel-Hunt 3, Bean 2, Collins, Brownson, Pfaff. Totals 20 4-9 47.
Glide;6;8;6;4;—;24
Oakland;4;9;13;21;—;47
3-Point Goals — Glide 0, Oak. 3 (Oberman 2, Vogel-Hunt 1). Total Fouls — Glide 12, Oak. 14.
