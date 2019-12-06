SUTHERLIN — The Oakland girls basketball team rode a strong defensive effort to defeat Warrenton, 29-24, on Friday in the Bill Spelgatti Invitational at the Dog Pound.
Taylor Yard had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots for the Oakers in their season opener. Ellie Witten chipped in seven points.
Avyree Miethe scored 10 points for the 3A Warriors (0-1).
Oakland will meet 3A Sutherlin at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WARRENTON (24) — Avyree Miethe 10, Kapua 5, Ramsey 5, Heyen 2, Dunaway 2, Kelly. Totals 8 6-11 24.
OAKLAND (29) — Taylor Yard 11, Witten 7, Parnell 2, Oberman 3, Pfaff 3, Brownson 2, Bean 1, Vogel-Hunt, Baird, Collins, Braack. Totals 11 5-11 29.
Warrenton;3;7;2;12;—;24
Oakland;8;5;7;9;—;29
3-Point Goals — War. 2 (Miethe, Ramsey), Oak. 2 (Witten, Oberman). Total Fouls — War. 14, Oak. 14.
