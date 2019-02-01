OAKLAND — The Oakland girls basketball team used a huge third quarter to down the No. 2-ranked Monroe Dragons, 44-28, in Friday night’s Central Valley Conference game at the Nut House.
The No. 3 Oakers (20-2, 10-1 CVC) outscored Monroe 15-4 in the third quarter. Oakland went on an 11-0 run to end the third quarter and pushed its lead to 38-19.
The win created a first place tie atop the conference with Monroe (18-3, 10-1). The win avenged an Oakers’ loss earlier in the season to the Dragons and gave Monroe its first league loss since 2014.
The loss snapped the Dragons’ 11-game winning streak. Oakland won its seventh straight.
Hadley Brooksby led Oakland with a game-high 16 points, four assists and two blocks. She got injured during the last contest between the two teams and had to sit out three games.
“Our strong suit has always been defense,” Brooksby said. “Holding Monroe to 28 points is huge because they’re a great offensive team and have great athletes. We focused on shutting them down and that really helped us.
“It felt great to come back and play them at almost full strength. I was really bummed when I had to sit out, because playing them is always a huge game, essentially if it’s a state playoff game. It’s always great when you can beat a really great team like that.”
Grace Witten added 15 points along with three steals, one block and one assist for the Oakers.
“Definitely our defense was all over them and that’s what won the game. We maintained the tempo and took control,” Grace Witten said. “Setting screens, reversing the ball and waiting for the open look is definitely key for us (scoring). We held them to one point less than our defensive scoring average which is awesome, so we have to keep moving forward.”
Cassidy Jones had nine points and eight rebounds, six of which were on the offensive side, for Oakland.
The Oakers led 11-8 in a jittery first quarter, with both teams turning the ball over.
But Oakland would tighten up their defensive pressure as it contested every Monroe shot. Oakland also continued to crash the boards, getting several second-chance points.
“The girls executed everything that we worked on all week long,” Oakland coach Don Witten said. “They were patient and waited for their opportunities and took advantage of getting good looks. We kept the ball alive a lot, got a lot of second chance points. Those were huge, and it’s a satisfying win.”
Oakland led 23-15 at halftime. Brooksby would open the second half with two consecutive baskets. Another Brooksby jumper later in the third quarter made it 32-19.
A Grace Witten jumper and layin on consecutive trips made it 36-19 as the Oakers relied on their defense to hold the potent Monroe offense to just four points in the third quarter.
According to Don Witten, the Oakers have the best scoring defense in the state, allowing only 29 points per game.
Monroe’s Kyndal Martin, who had 19 points in the previous meeting, was held to six points Friday night.
Mirtha Lopez, who scored 12 in her previous contest, had two points.
“Our defense provided so much help on Kyndal. Hadley did a great job individually on her, but had a lot of help from her teammates,” coach Witten said. “To hold her to six points, that just speaks volumes about the team defense on her. It was a really solid defensive effort. They had a lot of hard work during the week, but it paid off.”
Laura Young added six points for the Dragons.
“Communication is really big between Grace, Cassidy and me,” Brooksby said. “If we see that we have an uneven matchup, we’re all great post players and can get a shot up. Grace’s post offense has really improved. She’s a great post, we just recognize that and get it to her in the paint.”
Don Witten said Andrea Bean played tough defense inside.
“They step up their game when they’re playing here at home, with a great crowd,” Don Witten said. “The seniors wanted another shot at them. These kids have been waiting a long time to beat them (in the regular season).”
Oakland plays at Regis at 4 p.m. Saturday.
MONROE (28) — Kyndal Martin 6, Laura Young 6, Warden 4, Sutton 4, Bodi 3, May 3, Lopez 2, Horning. Totals 11 6-8 28.
OAKLAND (44) — Hadley Brooksby 16, G. Witten 15, Jones 9, Cagle 2, Yard 2, Parnell, Collins, Baird, Braack, Simonson, E. Witten. Totals 19 6-9 44.
Monroe 8 7 4 9 — 28
Oakland 11 12 15 6 — 44
3-Point Goals — Mon. 0, Oak. 0. Total Fouls — Mon. 12, Oak. 10.
