Two Oakland players and one Glide player were among those recognized in the Class 2A girls basketball all-state voting conducted by the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association.
Oakland senior guard Hadley Brooksby was a first-team selection and senior wing Grace Witten made the third team. Glide senior post Johanna Pope received honorable mention.
Coquille junior Morgan Baird was selected the player of the year. Robert Wilson of Heppner was coach of the year.
Class 2A Girls Basketball
All-State Teams
First Team
Morgan Baird, jr., Coquille; Sydney Wilson, soph., Heppner; Hadley Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Sophia Carley, jr., Kennedy; Hallie Wright, sr., Grant Union; Kaylee Wright, sr., Grant Union; Kalyssa Kleinschmit, sr., Kennedy.
Second Team
Abbey Dieu, sr., Coquille; Kyndal Martin, sr., Monroe; Jacee Currin, sr., Heppner; Halle Layton, sr., Coquille; Colleen McLaughlin, sr., Central Linn; Makenzie Girtman, sr., Lost River.
Third Team
Jaela McKinney, sr., Portland Christian; Angela Taylor, jr., Lost River; Irma Retano, sr., Culver; Tana'ya Barnhart, jr., Toledo; Grace Witten, sr., Oakland; Jessica Neal, sr., Central Linn.
County Honorable Mention
Johanna Pope, sr., Glide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.