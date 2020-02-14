LOWELL — The Oakland girls basketball team got a challenge from Lowell on Friday, but held on for a 41-39 win in a Central Valley Conference game.
Taylor Yard and Fontelle Witten each scored 13 points for the Oakers (13-12, 7-7 CVC), who finish fifth in the conference standings. Yard also grabbed seven rebounds and Witten made five steals.
Lucy Plahn led the Red Devils (7-16, 3-11) with 14 points. Lowell had an opportunity to tie or win on its last possession, but was unable to get off a shot.
Oakland will travel to fourth-place Jefferson Tuesday for a conference playoff game.
OAKLAND (41) — Taylor Yard 13, Fontelle Witten 13, Baird 4, Parnell 3, Oberman 3, Bean 2, Braack 2, Collins 1, Vogel-Hunt, Brownson, Pfaff. Totals 14-52 11-26 41.
LOWELL (39) — Lucy Plahn 14, Johnson 12, K. Chapman 7, VonDoloski 2, A. Chapman 2, Ly. Plahn 2, Fields, Thurman. Totals 12-40 14-24 39.
Oakland;9;10;13;11;—;41
Lowell;7;11;9;12;—;39
3-Point Goals — Oak. 2 (Witten), Low. 1 (Johnson). Total Fouls — Oak. 22, Low. 20. Fouled Out — Bean, A. Chapman.
