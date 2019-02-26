The Oakland girls basketball team is hoping to improve on last year's sixth-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament.
The third-seeded Oakers (24-3) play No. 6 Heppner (19-8) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal game of the tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Oakland, which shared the Central Valley Conference regular season title with Monroe before losing a seeding game, advanced to the final eight with a 58-23 rout of Toledo last Friday at home. The Mustangs, who won the Blue Mountain Conference tournament title, eliminated Santiam 59-47 in Heppner.
"We feel pretty good about where we're at," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "We're fairly healthy, about the best we've been in a month.
"We played about as well as we can play against Toledo. We were really focused and really defended. When we can defend and get out in transition, that's really our game."
The Oakers lead the state in defense, allowing just 28.1 points a game.
Heppner will present a challenge for the Oakers. Two players that stand out to coach Witten are senior post Jenna McCullough and sophomore Sydney Wilson.
"Heppner is a lot like Eastern Oregon teams — not super big, but they're physical and athletic," Don Witten said. "They like to run a three-quarter trap (defense) and we'll have to be able to beat that. (Sydney) Wilson is a left-hander and is their go-to player. We'll have to keep the ball out of her hands."
Coach Witten is concerned about surviving the first game of the tourney. Last year, the Oakers were upset 39-36 by St. Paul in the quarterfinals.
"The first game is always the toughest," Don Witten said. "To get that first win would be huge."
The Oakers are expected to start seniors Hadley Brooksby, Cassidy Jones and Grace Witten, and juniors Gabby Parnell and Andrea Bean.
Brooksby, near full strength again after spraining an ankle which caused her to miss three games, leads Oakland in scoring (17 points), assists (4) and steals (4.5). Grace Witten (12.5 points, 5 rebounds) and Jones (7 points, 11 rebounds) are other offensive threats. Parnell (4 points) is coming off a career-high 13-point effort against Toledo.
In other Thursday quarterfinals, No. 5 Grant Union (18-5) faces No. 4 Coquille (25-1) at 1:30 p.m., No. 9 Central Linn (21-5) meets No. 1 Kennedy (26-1) at 3:15 and No. 15 Vernonia (16-9) takes on No. 10 Enterprise (19-6) at 8:15.
Kennedy of Mt. Angel is seeking its third state championship in four seasons. The Trojans' lone came at Oakland, 36-29, on Dec. 21.
"I would consider Kennedy and Coquille the teams to beat," Don Witten said. "It doesn't break my heart being on the other side of the bracket."
The Heppner-Oakland winner will play the Vernonia-Enterprise winner at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The losers meet at 10:45 a.m. at Pendleton High School in an elimination game.
The weather and power outages closed school on Monday and Tuesday and shut down the Oakers' practice time.
