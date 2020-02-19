STAYTON — The odds for the Oakland girls basketball team pulling off wins on back-to-back nights in the Central Valley Conference playoffs weren't very good.
But the Oakers defied the odds, eliminating Regis 31-22 Wednesday to keep their season alive.
Taylor Yard scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the second half for Oakland (15-12 overall). Sophomore guard Fontelle Witten chipped in four points, 10 rebounds and three steals and freshman Tiana Oberman had a pair of baskets.
The Rams (18-8), who finished third in the CVC during the regular season, had a miserable night shooting, faring just 12 percent from the field. Ava Silbernagel led Regis with eight points.
"We won it on defense," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "They shot 1-for-27 in the first half. We played man (defense) after the first quarter, and did a good job of moving our feet, helping and rebounding."
Next up for the Oakers is a date at Central Linn (20-3) Friday night. The winner will play a seeding game at conference champion Monroe (19-5) Saturday.
OAKLAND (31) — Taylor Yard 14, Witten 4, Oberman 4, Collins 3, Vogel-Hunt 2, Parnell 2, Bean 2, Pfaff, Brownson, Braack, Baird. Totals 11-39 8-13 31.
REGIS (22) — Ava Silbernagel 8, Persons 6, Ditter 6, VanVeen 1, Wiltsey 1, Martinez, Cross. Totals 6-49 10-14 22.
Oakland;2;7;11;11;—;31
Regis;4;5;4;9;—;22
3-Point Goals — Oak. 1 (Collins), Regis 0. Total Fouls — Oak. 15, Regis 14.
