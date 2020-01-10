OAKLAND — Sophomore guard Fontelle Witten scored 11 points and Oakland used another solid defensive effort to defeat East Linn Christian, 40-20, on Friday night in a Central Valley Conference girls basketball game at the Nut House.
Taylor Yard added 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Oakers (7-6, 1-1 CVC). Kylie Pfaff chipped in eight points.
Oakland travels to Oakridge Tuesday.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (20) — Ellie Roth 14, Wyatt 4, Morton 2, Garber, Menguita, Fillis, Lacy, Rybo, Grunerud, Jayne, Strawn. Totals 9-32 2-3 20.
OAKLAND (40) — Fontelle Witten 11, Yard 10, Pfaff 8, Bean 4, Vogel-Hunt 3, Parnell 3, Collins 1, Baird, Oberman, Brownson, Braack. Totals 16-48 4-12 40.
ELC;9;6;3;2;—;20
Oakland;16;7;15;2;—;40
3-Point Goals — ELC 0, Oak. 4 (Witten 3, Vogel-Hunt 1). Total Fouls — ELC 9, Oak. 11.
JV Score — Oakland 28, ELC 15
