OAKLAND — It was over in a hurry.
Oakland’s full-court pressure defense put Toledo in a huge hole it could never climb out of. The third-seeded Oakers led by 29 at halftime and sent the No. 14 Boomers home with a 58-23 loss on Saturday night in a Class 2A girls basketball playoff game at the Nut House.
The victory moved Oakland (24-3) into the state tournament for the second straight season. The Oakers will face No. 6 Heppner (19-8), a 59-47 winner over No. 11 Santiam, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Senior point guard Hadley Brooksby led Saturday’s rout, scoring 17 of her 24 points in the first half. Brooksby hit a pair of 3-pointers and made nine steals.
“This is a great feeling,” Brooksby said before the team cut down the net on one side of the court. “We’ve been working really hard for this all year. We experienced the same thing last year and this year we want to take it even further.
“We knew we could play this game right if we played strong, hard defense and we did. We’re all really proud of how we played and we’re excited to go to Pendleton.”
Junior Gabby Parnell added a career-high 13 points for the Oakers. Cassidy Jones contributed 10 rebounds and four steals to go with four points, and Grace Witten chipped in nine points.
Oakland coach Don Witten was able to empty his bench early and get playing time for everybody.
“It has been a good experience each year (making the state tournament),” Jones said. “Each year we’ve worked harder and harder and gone a step further. I’m glad to be going back.”
The Oakers pressured the Boomers (18-7), the second-place team out of the Sunset Conference, into 30 turnovers — 21 coming in the first half.
“That was our philosophy going in. We wanted a quick start,” Don Witten said. “It took us a little bit to get the wheels going, but once the train got rolling it was rolling. The kids really made a defensive statement ... the ball pressure was great.”
The Oakers entered the contest with the top defense in 2A, allowing 28.3 points a game.
“Our style of play is definitely fast,” Brooksby said. “A lot of fast breaks. Once we’re out and going hard on defense, that definitely transitions to our offense.”
“It was one of our biggest impacts on this game,” Jones added. “Our defense led to offense. We forced a lot of turnovers.”
The Oakers used a 14-1 run over the last 2:50 of the first quarter to take an 18-5 advantage. Brooksby scored 11 points in the second period as Oakland hiked its advantage to 38-9 at the break.
“It was a really intense up in their face press, and we got our hands on a lot of balls and made a lot of steals,” Brooksby said.
“Hadley, Grace (Witten) and Gabby (Parnell) got out on the open floor and broke it open that way (off those turnovers),” Don Witten said.
Morgan Hinds was Toledo’s top scorer with eight points, including two 3-pointers.
No. 2 Monroe, which shared the Central Valley Conference regular season title with the Oakers and defeated them in a seeding game, didn’t make it to the state tournament.
The Dragons were upset by No. 15 Vernonia, 48-46, at home.
No. 9 Central Linn, the third-place team out of the CVC, punched its ticket to Pendleton with a 50-41 win over No. 8 Lost River.
TOLEDO (23) — Morgan Hinds 8, Richards 3, Loper, Metcalf, Dickason 4, Flatt 2, M. Fisher 2, C. Fisher, Knott 3, Hernandez 1. Totals 8-29 5-12 23.
OAKLAND (58) — Hadley Brooksby 24, Simonson, Baird 2, Cagle, E. Witten, Parnell 13, Jones 4, Collins, Yard 2, A. Bean 4, Braack, G. Witten 9. Totals 26-53 2-4 58.
Toledo 5 4 6 8 — 23
Oakland 18 20 12 8 — 58
3-Point Goals — Tol. 2 (Hinds), Oak. 4 (Brooksby 2, Parnell 1, G. Witten 1). Total Fouls — Tol. 10, Oak. 13.
