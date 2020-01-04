OAKLAND — The Oakland girls basketball team is picking up some momentum with league play coming up.
The Oakers demolished winless Reedsport 51-15 in a nonleague game on Saturday night at the Nut House, improving to 6-5 on the season.
Taylor Yard and Gabriella Parnell each scored nine points, while Fontelle Witten had eight for the Oakers. Freshman Tiana Oberman and Megan Baird each chipped in seven points, and Baird made five steals.
"Our defense has been good and our offense is getting better," Oakland coach Don Witten said.
Ilene Glover was the top scorer for the Brave (0-11) with five points.
Oakland begins Central Valley Conference play Tuesday, hosting Central Linn of Halsey. The Cobras are ranked No. 7 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches' poll.
REEDSPORT (15) — Ilene Glover 5, McCart 4, Manicke 2, Schuttpelz 2, Seeley 2, Brown, Smith, Rohde, Corcoran, Bond, Stanley. Totals 5-22 5-7 15.
OAKLAND (51) — Taylor Yard 9, Gabriella Parnell 9, Witten 8, Oberman 7, Baird 7, Vogel-Hunt 4, Collins 3, Bean 2, Pfaff 2, Brownson, Braack. Totals 20-58 8-17 51.
Reedsport;0;2;4;9;—;15
Oakland;15;10;16;10;—;51
3-Point Goals — Reed. 0, Oak. 3 (Parnell, Collins, Oberman). Total Fouls — Reed. 13, Oak. 11.
JV Score — Oakland 15, Reedsport 8 (two quarters)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.