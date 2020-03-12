Oakland junior post Taylor Yard was selected to the Central Valley Conference girls basketball all-conference first team by the coaches.
Oakland sophomore guard Fontelle Witten received honorable mention. Oakland senior guard Megan Baird made the All-Defensive team.
Monroe senior Mirtha Lopez was named the CVC Player of the Year. Monroe's Tony Parker was Coach of the Year.
Central Valley Conference
Girls Basketball All-Stars
Player of the Year — Mirtha Lopez, sr., Monroe.
Coach of the Year — Tony Parker, Monroe.
First Team — Mirtha Lopez, sr., Monroe; Nashea Wilson, soph., Jefferson; Ryleigh Nofziger, soph., Central Linn; Maya Rowland, fr., Central Linn; Taylor Yard, jr., Oakland; Lily Persons, sr., Regis.
Second Team — Ashley Sutton, jr., Monroe; Tyler Warden, sr., Monroe; Chloe May, sr., Monroe; Lucy Plahn, jr., Lowell; Cassie Cheever, jr., Jefferson; Alicen Ditter, sr., Regis; Ava Silbernagel, soph., Regis; Gracie Robb, sr., Central Linn.
Honorable Mention — Laura Young, soph., Monroe; Sierra Cargil, jr., Oakridge; Katie Chapman, jr., Lowell; Ellie Roth, jr., East Linn Christian; Kaitlynn Strawn, jr., East Linn Christian; Fontelle Witten, soph., Oakland; Kayla Bruce, sr., Jefferson.
All-Defensive Team — Gracie Robb, sr., Central Linn; Mirtha Lopez, sr., Monroe; Lily Persons, sr., Regis; Lucy Plahn, jr., Lowell; Megan Baird, sr., Oakland.
