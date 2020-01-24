OAKLAND — The Oakland girls basketball team wrapped up the first round of Central Valley Conference play on Friday with a 45-22 rout of Lowell at the Nut House.
Freshman Tiana Oberman and senior Megan Baird each scored 11 points for the Oakers (9-9, 3-4 CVC). Baird grabbed five rebounds. Taylor Yard had eight points and four steals, while Gabriella Parnell scored eight.
Lucy Plahn had eight points for the Red Devils (6-10, 2-5), who shot 23 percent from the field.
"We picked up our defense in the second half," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "We got balanced scoring from six girls."
The Oakers travel to Central Linn Tuesday. The Cobras share the CVC lead with Regis and Monroe.
LOWELL (22) — Lucy Plahn 8, K. Chapman 7, Johnson 4, A. Chapman 2, VonDoloski 1, Thurman, Guzman-Fields. Totals 9-39 4-11 22.
OAKLAND (45) — Tiana Oberman 11, Megan Baird 11, Yard 8, Parnell 8, Witten 5, Collins 2, Vogel-Hunt, Bean, Brownson, Braack, Pfaff. Totals 17-44 9-16 45.
Lowell;10;4;2;6;—;22
Oakland;18;4;9;14;—;45
3-Point Goals — Lowell 0, Oak. 2 (Oberman). Total Fouls — Lowell 13, Oak. 14.
