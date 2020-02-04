OAKLAND — The Oakland Oakers kept the Oakridge Warriors winless in Central Valley Conference girls basketball play on Tuesday with a 46-15 victory at the Nut House.
Sophomore guard Fontelle Witten led the Oakers (11-10, 5-5 CVC) with 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Taylor Yard had 10 points and four steals, Jolyn Vogel-Hunt chipped in seven points and Kelsie Collins added six points.
Sierra Cargil scored nine points for Oakridge (2-16, 0-10).
"It was a good team win," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "That's the best we've passed the ball ... we moved the ball well in our half-court offense and shared the ball in transition."
Oakland travels to Monroe Thursday.
OAKRIDGE (15) — Sierra Cargil 9, Hahn 3, Bestre 2, Stevens 1, Madden, Harrison, Nazar. Totals 4-20 7-14 15.
OAKLAND (46) — Fontelle Witten 11, Yard 10, Collins 6, Vogel-Hunt 7, Parnell 4, Baird 2, Bean 2, Braack 2, Pfaff 2, Brownson, Oberman. Totals 21-53 0-2 46.
Oakridge;2;3;6;4;—;15
Oakland;9;15;15;7;—;46
3-Point Goals — Oakr. 0, Oak. 4 (Collins 2, Witten 1, Vogel-Hunt 1). Total Fouls — Oakr. 3, Oakl. 12.
