DIXONVILLE — Madi Hall led a balanced attack for the Pacific/Powers cooperative team, scoring 11 points in a 52-24 nonleague girls basketball victory over Glide Tuesday night at Umpqua Valley Christian School.
Kylie Rubrecht led the Wildcats (2-10 overall) with six points, with Katelynn Stiles and Ruby Livingston each adding four.
Pacific/Powers put the game away with a 24-6 scoring run in the third quarter.
Glide returns to Southern Cascade League play Friday at Rogue River.
GLIDE (24) — Kylie Rubrecht 6, Stiles 4, Livingston 4, Burford 2, Jones 2, Rams 2, Michel 2, Towne 2, Markillie, Anderson, Auty. Totals 11 2-4 24.
PACIFIC/POWERS (52) — Madi Hall 11, Sanders 9, Blanton 8, White 8, Lang 5, Vincent 5, Krantz 4, Griffiths 2, Sallard, Cruz, Lee. Totals 22 7-16 52.
Glide;2;12;6;4;—;24
Pacific;12;14;24;2;—;52
3-Point Goals — Glide 0, Pac./Pow. 1 (Sanders). Total Fouls — Glide 15, Pac./Pow. 11.
