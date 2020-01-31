GLENDALE — Trinidy Blanton scored 16 points and Pacific/Powers surged to a 31-point halftime lead en route to a 59-21 win over Glendale on Friday in a Skyline League girls basketball game.
Kaitlin Millett scored eight points and Faith Wytcherley added seven for the host Pirates (3-13, 0-8 South).
Glendale travels to Camas Valley Saturday.
PACIFIC/POWERS (59) — Trinidy Blanton 16, Vincent 12, Griffith 8, Lang 6, Kantz 5, Stallard 4, Hall 2, Lee 2, Sanders 2, Guerin 2, White. Totals 27 2-6 59.
GLENDALE (21) — Kaitlin Millett 8, Wytcherley 7, Knott 2, Lewelling 2, McKinney 2, Wright, Moody, Frizzle, Igarta, Swanson, Hernandez. Totals 6 7-8 21.
Pacific;21;16;11;11;—;59
Glendale;0;6;4;11;—;21
3-Point Goals — Pac. 3 (Blanton, Griffith, Kantz), Gle. 2 (Wytcherley). Total Fouls — Pac. 9, Gle. 10.
