BEND — The Roseburg girls basketball team got the start it wanted on Saturday, but the rest of the game got away from the Indians.
Pendleton outscored Roseburg 32-11 in the second half and picked up a 53-36 win in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest at Mountain View High School.
Sophomore Chloe Taber led the Class 5A Buckaroos (5-4) with 18 points — five baskets coming on 3-pointers — and Natalie Neveau added 13.
Junior guard Jazmyn Murphy scored 14 points for the Tribe (1-8), which has lost seven straight. Kalina Anderson just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
RHS coach Dane Tornell was not pleased with his team's effort after the opening eight minutes.
"We were moving the ball well offensively, then decided not play offense or defense," Tornell said. "Turnovers (19) really hurt. We weren't taking care of the basketball and they capitalized on our turnovers."
The Indians will conclude the tournament against 5A North Eugene at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The Highlanders defeated Roseburg 40-33 on Dec. 10 in Roseburg.
PENDLETON (53) — Chloe Taber 18, Neveau 13, Jenness 11, Spriet 6, Corbett 2, Samp 2, Youncs 1, Wilson, Lee. Totals 20 8-19 53.
ROSEBURG (36) — Jazmyn Murphy 14, Anderson 9, Carpenter 5, Vredenburg 5, Russell 3, White, Miller. Totals 12 9-18 36.
Pendleton;9;12;14;18;—;53
Roseburg;17;8;7;4;—;36
3-Point Goals — Pend. 5 (Taber), Rose. 3 (Anderson, Vredenburg, Murphy). Total Fouls — Pend. 13, Rose. 16.
