SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin High School girls basketball team was in need of an early season test, and it got one on Friday night at the Dog Pound.
The Bulldogs cut a 21-point deficit down to five in the fourth quarter before falling to Philomath, 50-43, in a nonleague game.
The matchup featured two unbeaten teams in their respective classifications.
Philomath (8-0) entered the contest No. 1 in the Class 4A power rankings and coaches’ poll. Sutherlin (7-1) was No. 3 in the 3A coaches’ poll and No. 4 in the power rankings.
“We take it as a learning experience,” said Sutherlin senior guard Kiersten Haines, who finished with 10 points. “They were good. There’s not going to be a team at the 3A level that has that height or skill, so I think it was a really good competition to have in preseason to get used to playing fast against good teams.
“This was our first actual competitive game through the preseason. We needed a humbling moment. I wish we could’ve had it in the bag, but we didn’t. We’ll learn from it.”
Sophomore wing Sage Kramer scored 19 points for the Warriors, who are coming off a 23-win season and fifth-place finish in the 4A state tournament.
The Bulldogs outscored Philomath 20-8 in the final eight minutes after a poor third period.
“The way we finished the game was great,” Sutherlin junior post Amy Dickover said. “Us battling back really showed who we are. The first half we didn’t play like we usually do. We made a good run in the fourth quarter and fought really hard.
“We realize now that some of the things we can do against some teams we can’t get away with against others. I think we learned a lot. We’re ready to work hard the rest of the season and keep going.”
Dickover, a transfer from Douglas, just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Micah Wicks had 10 points, while Jadyn Vermillion and Paige Bailey each added six for the Bulldogs.
“We haven’t had a close game, and this shows us where we are against probably one of the best teams we’re going to see all year,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “They’re a talented team, they ran the floor well but part of it was us not getting back on defense. You can’t give that team easy looks.”
Philomath scored 16 unanswered points to hike its lead to 42-21 with 1:04 left in the third quarter. Kramer had six points and Mia Rust, who finished with 11 points in the contest, scored five during the spurt.
“We were just flat,” Grotting said. “It looked like we didn’t have a lot of energy. We couldn’t score the ball, and on top of it we didn’t rebound and had more turnovers than usual.”
“I thought we were going to come out hard (in the third quarter), but they just came out harder and we kind of got shocked,” Haines said. “It took us a second to get acquainted to the intensity.”
The Warriors got several extra opportunities with double-digit offensive rebounds.
“They were a long team and we knew that going in,” Dickover said. “We talked about rebounding and boxing out before the game and really didn’t come through as well as we wanted to.”
The Bulldogs didn’t roll over, going on a 17-4 run in the fourth. A 3-pointer by Haines sliced Philomath’s lead to 46-40 with 2:24 left.
A basket by Vermillion made it 48-43 game with 49 seconds remaining, but a pair of free throws by Kramer with 30.9 seconds all but sealed the deal.
“I’m super proud of my girls,” Haines said. “We showed that we can dig deep, no matter the deficit, and we’ll come out and play really hard.”
Sutherlin will be back in action at noon Saturday, meeting 2A Lost River in a nonleague contest at Coquille High School.
PHILOMATH (50) — Sage Kramer 19, McNeely 1, Hunter 3, Nuno 5, Hinds-Cook, Rust 11, Combs 2, Pankalla 5, Saathoff 4. Totals 21 5-12 50.
SUTHERLIN (43) — Kiersten Haines 10, Micah Wicks 10, Ganger, Bailey 6, Masterfield 2, Vermillion 6, Dickover 9. Totals 18 5-11 43.
Philomath 15 9 18 8 — 50
Sutherlin 8 9 6 20 — 43
3-Point Goals — Phi. 3 (Hunter, Pankalla, Nuno), Suth. 2 (Haines 2). Total Fouls — Phi. 14, Suth. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.