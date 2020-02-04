WINSTON — Douglas won the first quarter, but Brookings-Harbor dominated the second period.
The Bruins outscored the Trojans 22-2 in the second and continued on to a 60-34 victory on Tuesday night in a Far West League girls basketball game.
Lexi Schofield led Brookings (15-5, 5-2 FWL) with 13 points. Freshman Kierra Bennett had 14 points with three 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds for Douglas (8-13, 3-4).
"We started turning the ball over against their full-court press," Douglas coach Darwin Terry said. "I felt we played hard the last two quarters. We had a lot of good shots around the rim that didn't fall."
The Trojans travel to St. Mary's Friday.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (60) — Lexi Schofield 13, Alexander 12, Fitzhugh 11, Jirsa 10, Peters 4, Pettus 3, Harms 3, Burton 2, Murray 2, Davis, Crosby, Nalls. Totals 22 10-16 60.
DOUGLAS (34) — Kierra Bennett 14, Mila Snuka-Polamalu 6, Maleata Snuka-Polamalu 4, Sapp 4, Powell 2, Phillips 2, Thorp 2, Lund, Skurk, Wiegman, McWhorter. Totals 14 4-11 34.
Brookings;6;22;16;16;—;60
Douglas;9;2;11;12;—;34
3-Point Goals — B.H. 6 (Alexander 3, Jirsa 2, Schofield 1), Dou. 3 (Bennett). Total Fouls — B.H. 15, Dou. 15. Fouled Out — Thorp.
JV Score — Brookings-Harbor 36, Douglas 30.
