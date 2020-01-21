GLENDALE — The Pirates rallied in the fourth quarter, but fell short as they dropped a 45-44 decision to Prospect on Tuesday night in a nonleague girls basketball game at Carl Ford Memorial Gymnasium.
McKenzie Thompson led the Cougars (4-9) with 11 points.
Freshman Morgan Moody had a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Glendale (3-10), which outscored Prospect 18-8 in the fourth quarter. Brandi Skeen contributed 16 points and six rebounds.
"We turned up the intensity on defense (in the fourth quarter)," Glendale coach Luke Gregg said. "If we had two more minutes, I think we would've beat them."
The Pirates return to Skyline League play Wednesday, visiting Elkton.
PROSPECT (45) — McKenzie Thompson 11, Oliver 10, Lands 10, Doud 8, S. Thompson 4, Cooper 2, Breiholz. Totals 21 1-5 45.
GLENDALE (44) — Morgan Moody 16, Brandi Skeen 16, Wytcherley 7, Frizzle 3, Knott 2, Millett, Igarta, Swanson. Totals 16 9-18 44.
Prospect;11;14;12;8;—;45
Glendale;4;12;10;18;—;44
3-Point Goals — Pro. 2 (Lands), Gle. 3 (Skeen). Total Fouls — Pro. 18, Gle. 11. Fouled Out — M. Thompson, S. Thompson, Wytcherley.
