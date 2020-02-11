GLIDE — The Lakeview Honkers got off to a hot start and Glide was unable to rally in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats fell 33-28 in a Southern Cascade League girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Lakeview outscored the Wildcats 12-4 in the first quarter. Glide held the Honkers to just two fourth quarter points, but was unable to get shots to fall to complete the comeback.
Emily Michel had seven points and Lily Ranger six for the Wildcats (6-16, 4-7 SCL), who will close out their season Saturday afternoon at Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter.
LAKEVIEW (33) — Dally Evans 7, Tyler McNeley 7, Jones 6, Z. Suba 4, H. Suba 4, Maita 3, Greenfield 2, Vickerman. Totals 12 6-10 33.
GLIDE (28) — Emily Michel 7, Ranger 6, Anderson 4, Rams 3, Livingston 3, Rubrecht 3, Markillie 2, Jones, Stiles. Totals 12 2-4 28.
Lakeview;12;7;12;2—;33
Glide;4;11;7;6;—;28
3-Point Goals — Lake. 3 (Evans 2, Maita 1), Gli. 2 (Rubrecht, Michel). Total Fouls — Lake. 5, Gli. 10.
JV Score — Lakeview def. Glide.
