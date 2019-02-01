COQUILLE — The Reedsport girls basketball team lost 72-20 to Coquille on Friday night in a Sunset Conference game.
The Brave (4-14, 1-8) have lost five straight games. No game stats were provided to the News-Review.
Reedsport plays Waldport on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.