REEDSPORT — The Reedsport girls basketball team lost 38-19 to Pacific/Powers on Wednesday in a nonleague game.
The Brave dropped to 0-5 on the season. No game statistics were provided to The News-Review.
Reedsport will meet Elkton on Friday in the North Douglas Winter Invitational.
