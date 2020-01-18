STAYTON — The Oakland girls basketball team didn't produce enough offense in the second half and dropped a 37-31 decision to Regis on Saturday in a Central Valley Conference game.
Lily Persons led the Rams (12-4, 4-1 CVC) with 11 points. A big difference came at the charity stripe, where Regis hit 15 of 21 foul shots compared to just 1 of 3 for Oakland.
Sophomore guard Fontelle Witten scored 12 points for the Oakers (7-8, 1-3). Taylor Yard had seven points and seven rebounds, and Andrea Bean grabbed eight boards.
"We went ice cold in the second half," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "We actually defended pretty well."
Oakland will travel to Jefferson Tuesday.
OAKLAND (31) — Fontelle Witten 12, Yard 7, Parnell 4, Bean 4, Collins 2, Oberman 2, Vogel-Hunt, Baird, Brownson, Braack, Pfaff. Totals 15-52 1-3 31.
REGIS (37) — Lily Persons 11, Ditter 6, Silbernagel 5, Martinez 4, VanVeen 4, Cross 4, Wiltsey 3, Pires. Totals 11-45 15-21 37.
Oakland;8;12;5;6;—;31
Regis;6;11;10;10;—;37
3-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — Oak. 19, Regis 13.
JV Score — Oakland 28, Regis 22.
