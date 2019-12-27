STAYTON — Kaleigh Soto scored 19 points, but the Yoncalla girls basketball team dropped a 42-40 decision to Regis on Friday in a nonleague game.
Sara Wiltsey led the Rams (6-3) with 16 points.
Ashley Powers had a double-double for the Eagles (7-2) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Alison Van Loon contributed nine points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals, and freshman Nichole Noffsinger grabbed 11 boards.
YONCALLA (40) — Kaleigh Soto 19, Elam, Powers 12, Noffsinger, Van Loon 9, Harman. Totals 16 3-7 40.
REGIS (42) — Sara Wiltsey 16, Martinez, Pires 2, VanVeen 4, Persons 6, Silbergnagel 4, Cross 2, Ditter 8. Totals 15 7-8 42.
Yoncalla;16;4;13;7;—;40
Regis;13;7;9;13;—;42
3-Point Goals — Yon. 5 (Soto 3, Van Loon 2), Regis 5 (Wiltsey 4, Persons 1). Total Fouls — Yon. 6, Regis 7.
