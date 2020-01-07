RIDDLE — Maisie Davenport's free throw with around 40 seconds left in overtime proved to be the difference as the Riddle girls basketball team held on for a 41-40 victory over Glendale in a Skyline League game on Tuesday night.
Senior guard Katarina Schartner led the Irish (3-8, 1-1 Skyline South) with 21 points, including four in overtime. Katie Langdon added seven points.
Freshman Morgan Moody finished with a double-double for the Pirates (3-6, 0-2) with 13 points, 17 rebounds and three assists. Faith Wytcherley had 12 points, four assists and three steals and Brandi Skeen contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
"It was definitely a battle," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said. "We faltered a little bit (in the fourth quarter), but definitely earned a win."
Riddle will host Camas Valley Friday, while Glendale is at home versus New Hope Christian.
GLENDALE (40) — Morgan Moody 13, Wytcherley 12, Skeen 10, Frizzle 5, McKinney, Igarta. Totals 16-50 3-12 40.
RIDDLE (41) — Katarina Schartner 21, Langdon 7, Renfro 4, Gaedecke 4, Davenport 3, Miles 2, Linton, Light, McCartt. Totals 18-60 5-12 41.
Glendale;14;2;5;15;4;—;40
Riddle;11;12;6;7;5;—;41
3-Point Goals — Gle. 5 (Wytcherley 2, Skeen 2, Frizzle 1), Rid. 0. Total Fouls — Gle. 15, Rid. 13.
